Police investigating shooting at Fort Smith apartment, suspect arrested

A Fort Smith woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries following a shooting at the Briarwood Apartments on Thursday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Briarwood Apartments on Duke Avenue in Fort Smith on Thursday (Oct. 8).

Aric Mitchell, with the Fort Smith Police Department, told 5NEWS officers were called to the apartment complex at around 1:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Once on the scene, one female gunshot victim was located.

Mitchell says the suspect in the shooting fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Authorities are currently searching the area and collecting evidence.

The female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. That status of her injuries is unclear at this time.