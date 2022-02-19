Fort Smith Police investigating hit-and-run

Fort Smith Police are investigating what they believe to be hit-and-run closing intersections on Grand from 14th to 16th for the next several hours.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating what they believe to be a hit-and-run near Grand Avenue resulting in serious injury.

Police say intersections on Grand from 14th to16th are closed and impassable for the next several hours.

FS Police are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run with serious injury near Grand Ave. The investigation is underway with intersections on Grand from 14th-16th closed and impassable for the next several hours. Please keep in mind when traveling the area. pic.twitter.com/SMwIlPBTHT — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) February 19, 2022

The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.

The suspect and vehicle information police are searching for have not been released.

This is a developing story.

