Fort Smith Police investigating hit-and-run

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating what they believe to be a hit-and-run near Grand Avenue resulting in serious injury.
Police say intersections on Grand from 14th to16th are closed and impassable for the next several hours.
The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.
The suspect and vehicle information police are searching for have not been released.
This is a developing story.
