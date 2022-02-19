x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fort Smith Police investigating hit-and-run

Fort Smith Police are investigating what they believe to be hit-and-run closing intersections on Grand from 14th to 16th for the next several hours.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating what they believe to be a hit-and-run near Grand Avenue resulting in serious injury. 

Police say intersections on Grand from 14th to16th are closed and impassable for the next several hours. 

The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time. 

The suspect and vehicle information police are searching for have not been released. 

This is a developing story.

Credit: Susan Sisson

RELATED: Governor Hutchinson signs Executive Order for the Commission on the Status of Women

RELATED: FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube 

DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE 

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE  

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.   

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.  

In Other News

Police: Porch pirate stole $3,700 worth of chemotherapy medicine from Fayetteville cancer patient