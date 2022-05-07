Fort Smith police searching for hit-and-run suspect

A hit-and-run crash happened in Fort Smith along South R Street and Jenny Lind Road, police say.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A hit-and-run crash that caused serious injury happened in Fort Smith along South R Street and Jenny Lind Road, police say.

Fort Smith police officers responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday and found the driver of the victim's vehicle to be suffering life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Fort Smith police are searching for the car that drove away from the scene. It is described as a 2000s model dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you have any information that can help identify the vehicle and/or person suspected of committing the hit and run, please dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

