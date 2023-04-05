Fort Smith police conduct SWAT operation to arrest 15-year-old

Fort Smith police have stated that residents should avoid the 9800 block of Mayo Drive, as they are conducting a SWAT operation.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police conducted a SWAT operation on Thursday, May 4, in the 9800 block of Mayo Dr. and asked residents to avoid the area.

The operation was connected to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery in Barling on Dec. 12, 2022.

"The investigation is ongoing with more information to come at an appropriate time. We thank the public for their patience, particularly those in the area of 9800 Mayo Drive who were most affected by today's events, and we are grateful for the peaceful outcome," Fort Smith police said in a statement.

