Fort Smith Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The police were able to identify the other party in the crash, and the suspect has been under arrest since August 1.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) announced that a man suspected of a hit-and-run turned himself in on August 1.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jacobo Hernandez, who has now been arrested for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

When the department's Accident Reconstruction Team arrived at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Midland Boulevard and North Street, they found the victim, 21-year-old Allan Hickman.

Hickman had been driving a motorcycle when Hernandez presumably turned into North Street and caused the crash, according to FSPD. Hernandez the left the scene and was later identified by police.

