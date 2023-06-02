Fort Smith police arrest student with loaded handgun, drugs on campus

A Future School of Fort Smith student was arrested with loaded handgun and "a small amount of marijuana," police said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old student was arrested outside of the Future School of Fort Smith with a loaded handgun and a "small amount of marijuana," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Feb. 6.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the call came in after 11 a.m. on Monday after school staff had heard that the boy "may be armed." The responding officer encountered the student trying to leave after a confrontation with school employees.

"The student pulled away from the officer then resisted," Mitchell said. No injuries were reported.

The student was taken into custody with no injuries once other officers arrived. A fully loaded handgun and marijuana was found in his possession according to the report.

Mitchell also noted that since Future School is independent, there was no school resource officer on duty. The student is facing felony charges for possessing firearms and drugs, but Mitchell said it's not known at this time whether the boy will face the charges as a juvenile or an adult.

