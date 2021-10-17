Fort Smith officer in surgery, three people dead in early morning shooting & shooting

A Fort Smith officer is in surgery, and three others dead, following a stabbing on Tilles Ave. Sunday morning.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith officer is in surgery after being stabbed Sunday, Oct. 17, morning, Aric Mitchell, public information officer, says. Mitchell reports that three people are dead due to the early morning incident.

Police say the stabbing took place on the block of 2800 Tilles Ave. around 6:15 a.m.

Mitchell says the officer fired his weapon in self-defense.

Details about what led up to the officer firing his weapon have not been released.

BREAKING: At least 3 people are dead in block of 2800 Tilles Ave. An FSPD officer fired his weapon defending himself from a knife attack and is in surgery at this time. The Arkansas State Police has been asked to investigate due to the matter being an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/CdAolEpKrO — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) October 17, 2021

Neither the stabbing suspect, officer injured or others killed have been identified at this time.

Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation into the stabbing and shootings. 5NEWS has reached out for more information.