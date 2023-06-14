Fort Smith officer facing terroristic threatening charges

The officer allegedly called a Greenwood police lieutenant, telling him he was on his way to kill a man.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith police officer is facing charges after allegedly calling a Greenwood police lieutenant and telling him he was on his way to kill a man while driving his department-issued car, armed with a rifle.

According to the incident report, Greenwood Lieutenant Joey Deer received a call from Fort Smith officer Chris George at around 8:25 p.m. on May 29, 2023. Lt. Deer says George called him on his cell phone and said he was in his "work car" and on his way to Greenwood.

Deer said George "sounded as if [he] was intoxicated" while he spoke to him over the phone.

In the report, Deer said George explained he had his duty belt and rifle, claiming he was on his way to kill a man in Greenwood.

"I plead with George to go home and sleep it off, George was adamant that he was coming to Greenwood to kill this individual," Deer said.

Deer says he ended the call and alerted authorities of what car George was driving, which was reportedly issued by the Fort Smith Police Department.

After speaking with George several times over the phone, Deer said George was planning on killing the man to "protect his family."

Once George learned that Deer had contacted local law enforcement, George reportedly drove back home.

FSPD said in a statement released on June 14 that an arrest warrant was issued for George, who is facing disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening charges.

George turned himself into the Sebastian County Detention Center, FSPD said.

After the department learned about the incident on May 29, FSPD said George was immediately placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with policy during a criminal investigation and his department-issued weapons were taken.

Now that the criminal investigation is over, FSPD confirmed that George will remain on leave until an internal investigation has been completed.

"Chief Baker would like to thank Greenwood Police for bringing this matter to our attention and for their diligent work in conducting a fair and comprehensive criminal investigation. The Fort Smith Police Department remains committed to transparency and impartiality in all matters involving its personnel," the statement reads.

"Our focus will continue to be serving and protecting the community while striving to maintain the principles of accountability and public trust that you have come to expect from us. Thank you for your understanding."

