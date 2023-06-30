Neil Mehta's trial involving reported possession of explosives delayed to October

The Fort Smith man allegedly fled from his home and was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Austin.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Neil Mehta's federal trial where he's accused of possessing explosives has been continued until October 30, 2023, according to court documents.

The Fort Smith man was charged with owning unregistered bombs and fleeing from federal authorities earlier this year.

Mehta was charged on March 8 with one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device and another related charge.

His trial was originally set to begin on July 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Fort Smith, but on June 28, Judge P.K. Holmes ordered the trial be continued on the basis of lawyers having "adequate time to conduct discovery."

Mehta pleaded not guilty on both counts on March 9. This is the second time his trial has been delayed. His first trial date was set for April 3.

His arrest began with the FBI and other federal agents executing a search warrant on Mehta's Fort Smith home in January 2023. According to court documents, Mehta fled, lying to a neighbor to get a ride, and then was helped by his family to evade law enforcement.

Mehta was arrested in Austin the following month, allegedly giving authorities his brother's ID. The U.S. Marshals brought him back to Arkansas, where a grand jury indicted him.

