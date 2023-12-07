Fort Smith man shot at officers while holding a baby, according to police

Police: when officers responded to the scene, Fuller –while holding an infant child– opened fire on them as well.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Elbert Andrew Fuller Jr., 24, of Fort Smith, has pleaded guilty to charges including assault with intent to commit murder, child abuse, and child neglect, along with others.

According to investigators, on October 8, 2022, Fuller fired a pistol at a family member, and when officers from the Roland Police Department responded to the scene, Fuller –while holding an infant child– opened fire on them as well.

