Fort Smith man shot at officers while holding a baby, according to police

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Elbert Andrew Fuller Jr., 24, of Fort Smith, has pleaded guilty to charges including assault with intent to commit murder, child abuse, and child neglect, along with others.
According to investigators, on October 8, 2022, Fuller fired a pistol at a family member, and when officers from the Roland Police Department responded to the scene, Fuller –while holding an infant child– opened fire on them as well.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Roland Police Department, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
