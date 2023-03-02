Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives arrested by FBI in Austin

Neil Mehta was suspected of selling and importing illegal firearms, committing tax fraud, and possessing unauthorized explosives among other charges.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The FBI has confirmed that a Fort Smith man accused of several charges including possessing unauthorized bombs found in his home has been arrested in Texas.

According to Connor Hagan with the FBI in Little Rock, Neil Mehta was arrested by federal agents in Austin on Feb. 6 without incident after a search warrant last week uncovered "multiple explosive devices."

The FBI and other federal agents executed a search warrant for Mehta's Fort Smith home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when he was under suspicion of selling and importing illegal firearms, committing tax fraud by failing to file taxes, actively hindering a department of labor investigation, and possessing unauthorized destructive devices.

FBI Little Rock and ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) in New Orleans asked for the public’s help in finding Mehta.

While investigators were able to determine the alleged bombs found in his home were safe, the FBI told the public that Mehta was considered armed and dangerous.

