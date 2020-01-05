x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

crime

Fort Smith man charged for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman, causing a miscarriage

A man has been charged for Domestic Battery toward a pregnant woman.
Credit: Sebastian County Detention Center
Ricardo Blair.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith man has been charged for domestic battery toward a pregnant woman.

The man accused is identified as Ricardo Blair.

According to the prosecuting attorney, a woman was battered by Blair while she was pregnant. 

The woman says Blair caused her to have a miscarriage after he grabbed her in a bear hug and threw her across a nearby dog kennel. 

Her examinations indicate that she was pregnant and had recently miscarried.

According to doctors, the miscarriage could have been caused by any pressure or roughness to the belly.

Doctors also confirmed this type of abuse could have caused her to miscarry. 

Blair is set for a court hearing on Wednesday (May 6). 

There has not been a bond set at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED: Webbers Falls police chief arrested for assaulting another officer

RELATED: Human remains found in car submerged in Clarksville river