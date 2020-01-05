Fort Smith man charged for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman, causing a miscarriage

A man has been charged for Domestic Battery toward a pregnant woman.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith man has been charged for domestic battery toward a pregnant woman.

The man accused is identified as Ricardo Blair.

According to the prosecuting attorney, a woman was battered by Blair while she was pregnant.

The woman says Blair caused her to have a miscarriage after he grabbed her in a bear hug and threw her across a nearby dog kennel.

Her examinations indicate that she was pregnant and had recently miscarried.

According to doctors, the miscarriage could have been caused by any pressure or roughness to the belly.

Doctors also confirmed this type of abuse could have caused her to miscarry.

Blair is set for a court hearing on Wednesday (May 6).

There has not been a bond set at this time.