Fort Smith man arrested for forging checks, stealing bank account information

Several more warrants for Luke Francis are expected to be issued, and evidence located at his home will be able to clear several cases.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Over the past two weeks, detectives from the Fort Smith Police Department and Bentonville Police Department have been working on mutual cases involving a Fort Smith man.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, warrants for Luke Francis and two other people were served on April 15 resulting in information about Francis producing forged checks at his home in Fort Smith.

BPD secured a search warrant for Francis' home. On April 17, detectives found evidence of the production of forged checks, encoding blank cards with numerous victim's banking information and possession of several items believed to be stolen, Mitchell said.

In addition to property cases, paraphernalia, suspected meth and a firearm were located in the home.

Mitchell says several more warrants for Francis are expected to be issued and evidence located at his home will be able to clear several cases.

Mitchell says when Francis was incarcerated in Benton County, his phone calls were blocked. However, he was quarantined after making comments he had recently traveled to California and New York.