x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Police: Fort Smith man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of an 18-year-old

Police have arrested a man connected to a teen's fatal shooting at the Allied Gardens Estate Apartments in August of 2020.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith have arrested a man they say is connected to a teen's fatal shooting in August of 2020. 

According to Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith Police Department PIO, after working with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, a manslaughter warrant was obtained for the shooting death of 18-year-old Averill James on August 17, 2020, that happened at the Allied Gardens Estate Apartments on Johnson Street. 

Lionel Larrinaga was arrested on the warrant Thursday (April 1) afternoon by Fort Smith officers. 

"We would like to thank the Prosecuting Attorney, our community, and especially the family of the victim, as our Detectives worked to bring this case to a conclusion," Mitchell said. 

According to his obituary, Averill James was beginning his senior year at Belle Point Center when he was shot and killed. 

Mitchell did not provide details surrounding the shooting. 

Larrinaga has been arrested multiple times since March 2020, which included charges of possession of drugs and firearms, failure to appear and driving while intoxicated. 

RELATED: Wife of former Fort Smith pastor arrested for his alleged murder

RELATED: Multiple people shot in Fort Smith Wednesday night, two people arrested