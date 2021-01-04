Police: Fort Smith man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of an 18-year-old

Police have arrested a man connected to a teen's fatal shooting at the Allied Gardens Estate Apartments in August of 2020.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith have arrested a man they say is connected to a teen's fatal shooting in August of 2020.

According to Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith Police Department PIO, after working with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, a manslaughter warrant was obtained for the shooting death of 18-year-old Averill James on August 17, 2020, that happened at the Allied Gardens Estate Apartments on Johnson Street.

Lionel Larrinaga was arrested on the warrant Thursday (April 1) afternoon by Fort Smith officers.

"We would like to thank the Prosecuting Attorney, our community, and especially the family of the victim, as our Detectives worked to bring this case to a conclusion," Mitchell said.

According to his obituary, Averill James was beginning his senior year at Belle Point Center when he was shot and killed.

Mitchell did not provide details surrounding the shooting.