Fort Smith man arrested by US Marshals in Texas to face charges in Arkansas

US Marshals will be bringing 31-year-old Neil Mehta back from Texas to face charges in Arkansas after the FBI found explosives in his Fort Smith home.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — US Marshals will be bringing 31-year-old Neil Mehta back from Texas to face charges in Arkansas after he was charged with having explosives in his Fort Smith home.

In late January 2023, The FBI and other federal agents executed a search warrant for Mehta's Fort Smith home when he was under suspicion of selling and importing illegal firearms, committing tax fraud by failing to file taxes, actively hindering a department of labor investigation, and possessing unauthorized destructive devices.

While investigators were able to determine the bombs found in his home were safe, the FBI told the public that Mehta was wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

On Feb. 7, Mehta was arrested in Austin by federal agents for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device, which carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine sentencing.

US Marshals will bring Mehta back to Arkansas to face his charges in the Western District of Arkansas.

According to court documents, Mehta ran from the scene on Jan. 31 when the search warrant was executed on his home in Fort Smith. The documents also reveal that Mehta lied to a neighbor to get a ride and then was helped by family to evade law enforcement.

Officials say when he was arrested in Austin he presented his brother's ID to federal agents and was also in possession of a revolver. So far, court records don't show a date set for Mehta to appear in Arkansas.