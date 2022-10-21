Fort Smith man arrested on counts of child porn possession

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a media release from Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Fort Smith man was arrested on charges of child porn possession.
Homeland Security investigators along with SCSO deputies served a search and arrest warrant for 53-year-old Michael Lee Goff, of Fort Smith on Monday, Oct. 21.
Captain Philip Pevehouse says both warrants were obtained as a result of information received by SCSO and that the investigation is ongoing. The arrest warrant was for four counts of possession of images of child pornography, which is a Class C felony.
Electronic devices and other forms of media were seized from Goff's home and sent to be forensically examined.
Goff is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash only bond.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.