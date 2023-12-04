Fort Smith man arrested, charged with child molestation in Missouri

Police say Alex Woy approached a juvenile girl and convinced her to walk behind a nearby business with him where he "inappropriately touched her."

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A 27-year-old Fort Smith man has been arrested and charged with child molestation after "inappropriately touching" a juvenile girl in Harrisonville, MO.

According to the Harrisonville Police Department, Alex Woy was arrested after a juvenile girl reported the he "inappropriately touched" her.

Police say that on April 10 at approximately 5:30 p.m., a male subject, later identified as Woy, approached a juvenile girl on a sidewalk near the intersection of Independence and Mechanic Streets in Harrisonville.

Woy then convinced her to walk behind a nearby business with him, where he proceeded to "inappropriately touch her," according to police reports.

Police say that the girl managed to run away from Woy. Woy was then located by police nearby and arrested.

On April 11, Woy was charged by the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office with Child Molestation in the fourth degree, which is a felony. A $50,000 cash only bond was set for Woy.

The Harrisonville Police Department says they believe that this was an isolated incident, as Woy is from Fort Smith and does not live in the Harrisonville area.

This is the only report Harrisonville officials have received concerning Woy, but they advise anyone who may have experienced a similar event involving him, or witnessed the crime, to contact Detective Kristi Hunziker at (816) 380-8950.

Police say the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

