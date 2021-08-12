Fort Smith man arrested after being pulled over in stolen vehicle

According to deputies, the driver, William Tubbs, told them the tag must have fallen off.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was arrested after being stopped by deputies while allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

Over the weekend, deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop in Fort Smith on a vehicle with no license plate.

According to deputies, the driver, William Tubbs, told them the tag must have fallen off.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Crawford County.

Tubbs was arrested for suspicion of theft by receiving.