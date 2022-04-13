Fort Smith Police looking for suspects accused of $300,000 worth of property damage

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police are asking for help locating for suspects involved in property damage at a business on Riverfront Road.
Police are looking for two people wanted for felony criminal mischief at Five Rivers Distributing on Tuesday, April 12.
Police say the individuals did approximately $300,000 of damage to the property.
Fort Smith Police is asking anyone with any information that can help identify and locate these individuals, to call 479-709-5000.
