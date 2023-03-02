Fort Smith homeowner's killing of intruder ruled justified

The homeowner told police that he had seen Webb earlier that morning walking down the street and exchanged a greeting.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Feb. 3, 2023, the Fort Smith Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on N. 18th Street when the homeowner shot an alleged intruder.

According to police, the homeowner called FSPD reporting that he'd shot a man, later identified as 29-year-old Jacob Webb, who had broken into his home armed with a knife.

On March 17, Sebastian County Prosecutor Daniel Shue announced that after an investigation into the shooting, the homeowner was justified in the shooting death of Jacob Webb.

Shue referenced the Arkansas Code that defines the justified use of deadly force in defense as when a person reasonably believes that the other person is:

Committing or about to commit a felony involving physical force or violence

Using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force

The homeowner told police that he had seen Webb earlier that morning walking down the street and exchanged a greeting. When he went back inside, a short time later he heard someone "messing with the door" and then Webb allegedly broke through the door holding a knife.

After a fight, the homeowner said he was able to get away for a short time and use his concealed weapon to shoot Webb one time in the chest. Police say the homeowner has a concealed carry license.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker said that although there are "unfortunately mental health aspects to this case," had the man "not acted in a swift and decisive manner, my office just as easily could be prosecuting Mr. Webb" for his murder.

