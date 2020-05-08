Fort Smith home raided by DEA, neighbors share what they saw

A home in Fort Smith was raided by DEA agents and SWAT team members on Wednesday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith home was raided by DEA and SWAT team members Wednesday (Aug. 5) morning.

At around 6:00 a.m., neighbors woke up to the sound of sirens and talking over a speaker.

"I walked outside, and there were a bunch of people in camouflage with rifles walking around my parking lot, and then I saw cops were blocking both of our exits," Rachel Cox told 5NEWS.

Cox lives just a few doors down from where the raid took place.

"I just sat in the window of my bedroom, and I just watched everything that was going on. I heard over the intercom somebody having to come outside and hold up your hands and everything," Cox said.

The Fort Smith SWAT Team helped in the DEA raid at a townhouse complex located on 66th St. in Fort Smith.

Matt Posted had just gotten home from work when it all went down. He's lived in the complex for four years and says he's never experienced anything like this.

"I was about to take a nap and was watching T.V., and when I stepped outside, I heard flashbangs and glass breaking, and I didn't know what to think," Posted said.

Cox says although she doesn't know exactly what happened, it was a scary experience.

Police have not yet released details surrounding the raid.