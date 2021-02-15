Police investigating deadly shooting in Fort Smith after 22-year-old dies in transit to hospital

22-year-old Jeremiah Allen died from a gunshot wound while being transported to an area hospital.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Fort Smith that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Sunday (Feb. 14).

Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department were called to an area hospital Sunday at 8 p.m. about a gunshot victim, according to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Mitchell says Jeremiah Allen, 22, died on his way to the hospital from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Mitchell did not mention a suspect in the investigation, where the shooting took place, or if an arrest has been made.