One person in custody after fatal shooting in Fort Smith

Police have not identified the shooter or the victim at this time.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man is dead following a shooting in Fort Smith, and one person is in custody.

Thursday (Jan. 7), at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of N 18th Street in Fort Smith.

Police discovered a male gunshot victim once on the scene. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Mitchell says one person has been detained for the shooting.

The investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.

