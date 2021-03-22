Forrest City fatal stabbing suspect found stuck in chimney

Elliott Stewart faces multiple charges including First Degree Murder after a stabbing in Forrest City.

FORREST CITY, Arkansas — A man is in custody for an alleged fatal stabbing after he was found stuck in a chimney.

On Friday (March 19), officers with the Forrest City Police Department (FCPD) responded to a report of a stabbing in progress. As officers arrived on the scene, they saw a male running away from the residence.

According to police, once officers entered the home, they found 28-year-old Jimmie Rogers of Forrest City with what appeared to be multiple life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body.

After attempting first aid, Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Rogers had allegedly been stabbed multiple times by Elliott Stewart, who is believed to be the husband of the current occupant of the home. Police say Stewart's wife was allegedly dating Rogers at the time.

Detectives were searching the area where the suspect was seen fleeing when they received a call about a person on a neighboring street who was stuck in a chimney.

The homeowner stated that he did not know the person in the chimney and allowed officers inside the home to investigate.

Officers determined that the person inside the chimney was Stewart and immediately contacted the Forrest City Fire Department (FCFD) to get him out of the chimney.

“I was extremely saddened to receive the news of this vicious crime on the eve of our Stop the Violence March. I would like to extend our greatest sympathy to the family of Jimmie Rogers,” said Forrest City Chief of Police Deon Lee.

Stewart was treated at the Forrest City Medical Center for injuries before being formally charged with First Degree Murder. He also faces two charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Criminal Trespass and 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief.

“I am pleased to announce that officers with the FCPD worked diligently to bring some closure to the family and were able to take Mr. Elliott Stewart into custody without further incident," Lee said. "I would also like to thank the FCFD for their assistance in getting Mr. Stewart out of the chimney.

Stewart was arraigned and is currently being held at the St. Francis County Jail with a $1 million bond.