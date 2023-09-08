A former West Fork police officer pleads not guilty after traffic stop ended in deadly arrest

Christopher Cordeiro has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide following the death of a man he tased during a traffic stop in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST FORK, Ark. — Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett confirmed that former West Fork police officer Christopher Cordeiro has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide after he initiated a traffic stop in December 2022 that ended with a man dying.

Cordeiro's trial date has been set for January 19, 2024.

According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), 49-year-old Michael Hanna died while “being taken into custody by a West Fork police officer,” on Dec. 29, 2022.

Police say that “During the course of the traffic stop, a fight ensued, and the officer deployed his Taser on Hanna.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Cordeiro initiated a traffic stop on Hanna for a suspended license at around 4:15 p.m. along U.S. Highway 71 in West Fork. Cordeiro asked Hanna to get out of the car, but Hanna said “his blood sugar was low, and he was going to eat his food first.” After a back-and-forth, Hanna agreed to get out if Cordeiro “got out of the way,” according to the affidavit.

It was then that Cordeiro “reached in the vehicle and physically removed” Hanna and told him if he didn't comply, he would “use his Taser,” documents state. Hanna responded to the threat of being tased by saying he had a heart condition.

According to the affidavit, when Hanna “did not put his hands behind his back,” Cordeiro tased him. Officials say Hanna “fell to the ground and began rolling around.” When Hanna “didn't put his hands behind his back,” Cordeiro allegedly tased him “multiple times,” and called for backup.

The release states Hanna told Cordeiro “multiple times” that he couldn't breathe.

Officer Katelyn Griffin with the Greenland Police Department responded to the scene where Cordeiro had Hanna “restrained face down in a ditch." Griffin checked for a pulse, and did not find one, the affidavit said.

Officer Griffin went back to her vehicle to call the paramedics before returning to the scene and began “life-saving measures.” When the paramedics arrived, they were “unable to restore a pulse,” and that's when Hanna was declared dead.

According to the autopsy, the cause of Hanna's death was revealed to be “a combination of heart disease, methamphetamine intoxication, along with physical exertion, struggle, and restraint.” The autopsy also revealed that Hanna's injuries from the Taser “played a role in his death.” The autopsy says it's unclear how much the tasing was related to the death, but it tied in.

Cordeiro was charged with negligent homicide, a misdemeanor.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge at his court appearance on August 9, 2023. His next court date is Jan. 19, 2024.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device