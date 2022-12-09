Former US Marshals Museum CEO aggravated assault trail pushed back

Former US Marshals Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks is to submit his plea in his trial where he faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Former US Marshals Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks is expected to submit his plea in his case.

Monday, Sept 12, is the deadline for weeks to submit his plea in his trial, which was originally set for July 5 but was postponed by the judge.

Weeks is facing two felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at two construction workers in his neighborhood Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Two OG&E workers went to repair street lights on Week's property but he refused them entry. The workers say Weeks went back inside and came back outside with a pistol. Weeks then allegedly pointed the gun at the men and chased them out of the neighborhood at gunpoint.

Week's new trial date has been set for Oct. 3.

