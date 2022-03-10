Former US Marshals Museum CEO pleads guilty to aggravated assault charges, receives suspended sentence

Former US Marshals Museum CEO Patrick Weeks plead guilty to two counts of felony aggravated assault charges and received a suspended sentence of 72 months.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Former US Marshals Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks plead guilty to aggravated assault charges.

On Sept. 28, Weeks plead guilty to two counts of felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at two construction workers in his neighborhood.

On Dec. 21, 2021, two OG&E workers went to repair street lights on Week's property when he refused them entry. The workers say Weeks went back inside and came back outside with a pistol. Weeks then pointed the gun at the men and chased them out of the neighborhood at gunpoint.

Records report Weeks received a suspended sentence of 72 months for both counts and that the case is closed.

