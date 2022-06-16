Former UA professor gets one year in federal prison for lying to FBI agents about patents in China

Former U of A professor Simon Saw-Teong Ang was sentenced to a year in federal prison after lying to an FBI agent about patents he held in China.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former University of Arkansas (U of A) professor has been sentenced to federal prison for lying to federal agents about patents for inventions he had in China.

According to court documents, 65-year-old Simon Saw-Teong Ang will serve 12 months and one day followed by one year of supervised release on one count of making a false statement to the FBI. In January 2022, Ang pleaded guilty to the crime.

Ang filed 24 patents in the People's Republic of China (PRC) under his name and Chinese birth name. The U of A, where he was employed, required all staff to give the university "full and complete" disclosures of inventions. The college's policy also noted that the university, not the individual inventor, would own all inventions created.

Court records state that this policy was established “in furtherance of the commitment of the University to the widest possible distribution of the benefits of University Research, the protection of Inventions resulting from such research, and the development of Inventions for the public good.”

Despite this policy, court documents state that Ang did not disclose his Chinese patents to the U of A, and when interviewed by an FBI agent, he lied about his involvement in the inventions. Specifically, when asked whether his name would be listed as “the inventor” of numerous patents in China, Ang denied being the inventor, despite knowing he was.

Ang received several talent awards from the PRC government, which he chose not to list on the university's annual conflict of interest disclosure forms, court records state.

The maximum sentence he faced was five years in prison.

Further details about where he will serve his sentence have not been released.

