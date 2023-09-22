Former Rogers City Council candidate arrested for alleged theft

The fund was from Mt. Hebron Historical Church and Cemetery.

ROGERS, Ark. — Former Rogers City Council Candidate Billy Lee Weaver was arrested on suspicion of stealing $71,000 from a cemetery fund.

The fund was from Mt. Hebron Historical Church and Cemetery.

He was arrested on Sept. 18 and is facing charges of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.

His court date is set for Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. at the Benton County Circuit Court Division 2.

