Former Rogers City Council candidate arrested for alleged theft

ROGERS, Ark. — Former Rogers City Council Candidate Billy Lee Weaver was arrested on suspicion of stealing $71,000 from a cemetery fund.
The fund was from Mt. Hebron Historical Church and Cemetery.
He was arrested on Sept. 18 and is facing charges of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
His court date is set for Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. at the Benton County Circuit Court Division 2.
