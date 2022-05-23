Former Rogers Police Officer arrested after 3 dogs found dead in abandoned home

A former Rogers police officer was arrested after the bodies of three dogs were found in an abandoned in her home.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — A former Rogers Police Officer was arrested on animal cruelty charges after three dogs were allegedly found dead in a home she abandoned.

According to court records, officers were called to a home on W. Linda Lane in Rogers after a property manager found the decomposing bodies of three dogs, one was locked in a cage and the others were lying in the home.

The property manager told police that he went to check on the house because he believed the tenant, identified as Jerri Beyard, abandoned the home because she was behind on rent.

On May 10, police interviewed Beyard, who was no longer a Rogers Police Officer, about the dead animals and she admitted that she left them in the home without food or water in September of 2021 and did not return until their bodies were discovered on May 7, 2022, according to records.

Court records state that when asked if she did not think someone would eventually find the deceased animals she said, "of course." When investigators asked if she had thought about going back to the home to get the dogs out, even after they were dead, she allegedly responded by saying she "did not want to think about it at all."

She faces three charges of aggravated cruelty to a dog and is set to appear in court on June 27.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.