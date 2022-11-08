Former LeFlore County undersheriff pleads guilty to using excessive force

Former undersheriff Kendall Morgan pleaded guilty to using excessive force on a man who was in handcuffs during an arrest in 2017.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — The former undersheriff for LeFlore County, Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using force on an arrestee.

According to court documents, on Jan. 25, 2017, former undersheriff Kendall Morgan assaulted someone, who was in handcuffs not resisting, during an arrest.

Court records state that Morgan "deprived" the person of "his right to be free from unreasonable force, did not further a legitimate law enforcement purpose, and resulted in bodily injury," to the defendant.

"This defendant, an experienced law enforcement officer, is being held accountable for unlawfully injuring a handcuffed man who was not resisting arrest and unable to defend himself," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "The Justice Department is committed to prosecuting any officer who violates their position and authority by using excessive force without cause."

Morgan faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

"Mr. Morgan’s actions not only violated the civil rights of his victim, but compromised the public’s trust in the law enforcement system," said Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. "The FBI is committed to holding those who abuse their authority accountable and safeguarding the civil liberties of all Americans."

The FBI Oklahoma City Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarrod Leaman for the Eastern District of Oklahoma and Trial Attorney Avner Shapiro of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device