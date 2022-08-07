Former Benton County judge arrested for contempt during bond hearing

Jon Comstock, a former circuit judge, was arrested in contempt after allegedly arguing with Judge Griffin when he wasn't allowed "full access" to a bond hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Former Benton County Circuit Court Judge Jon Comstock was arrested Friday morning for contempt during a bond hearing by Judge Chris Griffin.

According to the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition (AJRC), where Comstock is a board member, he arrived at the Benton County courthouse on July 8 to attend a bond hearing scheduled in May.

AJRC said Comstock reached out to the sheriff's office "to tell them that he would be attending and to understand the process to attend."

However, AJRC stated that when Comstock arrived he was told to wait, then he was led to an area outside of the court where he could see but not hear what was happening.

After Comstock "stood up and verbalized to Judge Griffin" that he wanted full access to the hearing, Judge Griffin told him to sit down, AJRC's statement said.

"A bit later, Mr Comstock urged access again and Judge Griffin brought him into the court area where they had a back and forth about Mr. Comstock wanting full public access to the bond hearing."

After the argument, Comstock was arrested for contempt and booked into the Benton County jail for five days.

5NEWS reached out to Judge Griffin's office for a statement, who responded saying he did not have a comment.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.