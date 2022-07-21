Former Arkansas teacher arrested for sexual indecency while on parole for sexual assault

Former Gravette High School teacher Harry Almond was charged with sexual assault in 2015. While on parole in July 2022, he was arrested for sexual indecency.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — While on parole due to sexual assault charges, a former Gravette High School teacher was arrested for sexual indecency.

Harry Almond pleaded guilty in 2015 to two counts of second-degree assault after being accused of inappropriately touching students at his Bella Vista home.

Almond was sentenced to six years in prison.

While out on parole on July 13, 2022, he was arrested for a sexual indecency charge in Van Buren. Court records don't show details of the crime, but a no-contact order is in place.

In October 2015, a student went to Almond's home to make extra money by helping him pack and move items. Almond reportedly made advances and touched the student's genital area.

During the course of that investigation, other sexual assault reports also came to light.

Almond taught computer business applications and accounting I and II at the time.

Almond is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on September 16.

