Former Fort Smith youth church volunteer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minors

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former youth church volunteer in Fort Smith has pled guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting minors. He was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction plus an additional 10 year suspended sentence.

Isiah Thompson was arrested in November of 2020 after being accused of having sexual relationships with minors when volunteering to help with youth at the Christ for the World church.

According to an affidavit released at the time of his arrest, on January 30, 2020, a church member went to the Fort Smith Police Department to report that another church member had engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with a minor.

Following an investigation into the claims, police discovered a sexual relationship between minors and Thompson, the affidavit states.

The affidavit details instances when Thompson allegedly forced a minor to perform oral sex on him while in a church-owned vehicle. Thompson is also accused of performing anal sex with a minor at a home in Fort Smith.

Police questioned Thompson about the allegations, where he admitted to volunteering and helping with youth at the Christ for the World church in the past. According to the affidavit, when police laid out the accusations against him, Thompson shook his head yes and did not deny contact.