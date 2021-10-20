x
Former Centerton firefighter sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault

Thompson was arrested at the Centerton Fire Department in 2019.

CENTERTON, Ark. — A former battalion chief with the Centerton Fire Department was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week for sexual assault. 

34-year-old Jordan Thompson was charged with rape and possessing explicit content. 

Thompson was arrested at the fire department in 2019

According to a court affidavit, an underage female told investigators that Thompson began a sexual relationship with her when she was 15-years-old. 

Thompson will serve 20 years and will have to register as a sex offender upon his release. 

