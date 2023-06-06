Former Bonanza City Treasurer pleads guilty to stealing city funds, avoids jail time with plea deal

Laurie Denham pleaded guilty to overpaying her own salary and purchasing gift cards with the city's credit card, totaling over $38,000.

BONANZA, Ark. — Laurie Denham, former treasurer of the City of Bonanza, will not be serving any jail time after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars in city funds, court documents show.

Denham was arrested on Dec. 5, 2022, after being accused of overpaying her own salary and purchasing gift cards with the city's credit card, totaling over $38,000 in stolen city funds.

Court documents show Denham was given a 20-year prison sentence which was suspended as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

In a sentencing order filed on May 19, documents show Denham had already paid more than $38,000 in restitution to the city before the plea.

Denham was ordered to pay more than $24,000 to the division of legislative audit at a rate of $100 per month.

An affidavit presented by an investigator with the Arkansas State Police says that after an audit on the City of Bonanza—with a population just over 500, according to the U.S. Census— auditors found discrepancies with the documents provided to them by Denham.

After further research and a subsequent investigation by the auditors, they found that between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 8, 2022, Denham "issued herself extra checks from the City's accounts over and above her normal weekly paychecks," the affidavit said.

The documents given to auditors by Denham had different entities that were paid by the city than what they had found on bank statements, allegedly because the checks were "altered in the City database after the checks were deposited in the bank."

Denham was accused of overpaying herself a total of $16,708 and giving documents to auditors that had information "covered or redacted so as to hide the payee of the checks" along with checks that were missing altogether, according to the affidavit.

Another large sum of funds was sent to her own personal email account, state police allege, from "numerous e-gift cards" purchased from stores like JCPenney's, Ulta, and Bed, Bath and Beyond. The gift cards were reportedly purchased with the City of Bonanza's credit card totaling $21,333.95 in money sent directly to Denham.

While a total of $38,042 in "unauthorized disbursements" were sent to Denham, the affidavit also mentions an additional $178,874 in funds that are unaccounted for ($173,404 in undeposited water bills and the rest in undeposited manual receipts), but the investigators said that amount isn't directly linked to Denham.

