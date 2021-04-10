Former Bentonville fire captain sentenced to jail for assaulting Asian man at casino

Benjamin Snodgrass was sentenced to a year in jail, but will only serve 60 days, for assaulting a man at a Hot Springs casino.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A former Bentonville fire captain who was accused of assaulting an Asian man in Hot Springs earlier this year has been found guilty of public intoxication and battery.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Benjamin Snodgrass was sentenced to a year in jail, but all will be suspended except for 60 days. After serving two months, he will be on probation and will have to submit random alcohol and drug tests.

In March of this year, Hot Springs Police were called to Oaklawn Casino in response to a fight.

The victim told officers that Snodgrass asked him if he knew he was in America and began to push him.

Snodgrass's attorneys say he was drugged before the attack.