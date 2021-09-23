Former Benton County judge facing DWI charge

Former Benton County Judge Bob Clinard is facing a DWI charge following his arrest this week.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Former Benton County Judge Bob Clinard was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI) after a collision in Rogers.

According to Rogers Police report, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, officers responded to a collision at Ross Dress for Less on 46th Street.

While en route, officers were told that one of the vehicles involved, a white 2016 Ford Expedition, was leaving the scene.

As an officer got near the area of the accident, where they saw a vehicle matching the description with the same license plate driving slowly through the parking lot of Malco Cinema.

The officer maneuvered their patrol vehicle behind the white Ford Expedition and initiated an investigative traffic stop in the parking lot.

Police say the driver, later identified as Robert Clinard, appeared confused about rolling the window down. The officer opened the passenger door to speak to Clinard and said the vehicle smelled "strongly of intoxicating beverages."

When the officer asked Clinard if he was involved in a collision, he allegedly stated he had not and said numerous times that it was "bull***t."

Police say Clinard showed signs of intoxication, and when asked if he had been drinking, he allegedly said he drank "two beers" sometime that morning.

As Clinard exited his vehicle, police say he had difficulty keeping his balance and nearly fell several times. The officer said they had to help Clinard stand throughout the interaction.

After conducting a standardized field sobriety test, officers placed Clinard under arrest for DWI.

Clinard blew a 0.297 during a breathalyzer test at the Benton County Jail.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail for a DWI, careless or prohibited driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.