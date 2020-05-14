Florida women sentenced for bank fraud in NWA

Williams and Jackson were part of a nationwide group known as the “Felony Lane Gang.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Two Florida women have been sentenced to federal prison for bank fraud.

According to court records, 29-year-old Kaley Williams of Daytona Beach, Florida and 51-year-old Michelle Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida were sentenced to over five years combined for bank fraud.

Williams was sentenced to over three years and Jackson was sentenced to two years both followed by three years of supervised release.

Williams and Jackson were part of a nationwide group known as the “Felony Lane Gang.” These individuals traveled from Florida to Arkansas and Iowa and the male co-conspirators broke into vehicles parked at fitness centers, daycares, trailheads and other areas, stealing checks, checkbooks, credit cards, driver’s licenses, and other means of identification.

They would then forge the stolen checks making them payable to other individuals whose identification they had previously stolen. Using the stolen identification, the female members would then cash the forged checks by utilizing at drive-through windows at various banks.

Other cells of the Felony Lane Gang have committed this fraud across the country.

Williams was ordered to pay victim restitution in the amount of $42,744 and Jackson was ordered to pay $21,116 in victim restitution.

Williams and Jackson were indicted in October 2019. Jackson entered a guilty plea in December 2019. Williams entered a guilty plea in December 2019.