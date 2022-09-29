The five people were sentenced for various crimes made on behalf of New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another five people were sentenced to prison for their involvement in crimes committed by the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang that operated in Arkansas.

According to reports, each of the defendants had previously pleaded guilty to a number of crimes that were committed under the New Aryan Empire association.

Authorities said that the following people were charged in connection to the organization's crimes:

35-year-old Russell Robinson: 204 months in prison for racketeering, which included kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

204 months in prison for racketeering, which included kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. 38-year-old Jeffrey Howell: 188 months in prison for intent to possess and distribute of meth.

188 months in prison for intent to possess and distribute of meth. 42-year-old Richard Hampton : 96 months in prison for intent to possess and distribute of meth.

: 96 months in prison for intent to possess and distribute of meth. 42-year-old Tiffany Parker: 96 months in prison for intent to possess and distribute of meth.

96 months in prison for intent to possess and distribute of meth. 40-year-old April Teeter: 90 months in prison for intent to possess and distribute of meth.

The original investigation started back in 2016, with authorities both on a local and federal level, worked to identify and stop drug trafficking organizations that were operating in Russellville.

Since then, more than 50 people have been charged in association to the meth trafficking scheme that was taking place throughout Pope County.

The investigation yielded violent findings as well, with authorities discovering that New Aryan Empire members kidnapped two people that they suspected were cooperating with law enforcement, which violated rules of the organization.