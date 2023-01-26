Five officers fired last week were indicted on charges and booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Thursday video of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police will be released by the city after 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Mulroy said - by his understanding - it would be a combination of SkyCop video and body cam video. He said the city is in charge of releasing the video.

"We did work quickly to expedite this investigation because of the extraordinary nature of the case compared to the average investigation and prosecution decisions. In a case like this. We worked swiftly but also fairly, and most importantly, in a way calculated to ensure that we have a strong case," he said.



During the news conference, TBI Director David Rausch said, "The video is absolutely appalling. This does not reflect policing. What I saw was sickening."

Mulroy continued, "While each of the five (former Memphis Police officers) played a different role, the actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols and all of them are responsible."

Mulroy also said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be pending.

Five former MPD officers indicted & charged

This comes after all five former Memphis Police officers who were fired following the death of Tyre Nichols were indicted on charges and booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday morning.

The officers were fired last week after MPD said they were found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.” They were identified as Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.

Haley, Smith, Bean, Mills, and Martin are each charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault – acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping (two counts), official misconduct (two counts), and official oppression.

The TBI said all five are in custody in the Shelby County Jail. Bond for Haley and Martin is set at $350,000, while bond for Bean, Mills and Smith is set at $250,000.

Charges explained

Mulroy explained the charges during his news conference, saying second-degree murder is a knowing killing. He said if it was a legal detention, it became illegal at some point... and aggravated means that someone was harmed.

Mulroy said official misconduct means they intentionally or knowingly exercised unlawful authority, and that law enforcement officers should prevent misconduct.

Mulroy said official oppression is knowing mistreatment during the course of carrying out official duties.

Nichols' family reaction to indictments

Attorneys for Nichols' family issued the following statement on the indictments:

"The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre. This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop. This tragedy meets the absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death. Tyre’s loved ones’ lives were forever changed when he was beaten to death, and we will keep saying his name until justice is served.”

ABC24 has learned Attorney Bill Massey represents former officer Emmitt Martin, and Desmond Mills Jr. is now being represented by Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin. Ballin has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Updates on the investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the five officers surrendered to TBI agents Thursday morning. According to TBI, the officers were involved in two separate incidents with Nichols, one when he was stopped by police at 8:22p.m. on Jan. 7, and the second a short time later around Castlegate Lane and Bear Creek Cove. The TBI provides updates at https://tbinewsroom.com/.

The City of Memphis said it will provide updates on the case at https://www.memphistn.gov/community-updates/.

The city said anyone can review Memphis Police Department policies, training, ISB investigations and more at https://reimagine.memphistn.gov/.

MPD Chief's late night video statement

In a social media video posted late Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis called the actions of the five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols "heinous, reckless and inhumane" and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released to the public.

Chief Davis said other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. In addition, she said "a complete and independent review" will be conducted of the department's specialized units, without providing further details.

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," said Chief Davis in the video.

As state and federal investigations continue, she promised "full and complete cooperation" from the Memphis Police Department to determine what contributed to Nichols' death three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.

Family on what they saw in video

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Nichols' family, said police video the family viewed Monday showed Nichols — a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father — was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over for a traffic stop near his home. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a "savage" encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. Antonio Romanucci, a Civil Rights Lawyer who is a part of Crump's team, said the officers beat Nichols "like a human piñata.”

Relatives have accused the police of causing Nichols to have a heart attack and kidney failure. Authorities have only said Nichols experienced a medical emergency.

Preliminary autopsy results

The Crump legal team requested an independent autopsy, and said preliminary findings “indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023. Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time."

Statements on the case

"Our country is once again bracing for the release of another traumatizing video of yet another police killing. If anyone needs to see this video, it's every single leader in congress. Sit in your comfy leather chair, watch the video when it is released, and tell us what else you need to vote "yes" on police reform. By failing to write a piece of legislation, you're writing another obituary. By failing to pass the legislation, you're passing on your sworn duty to protect the people. We know just how much all of you will be thinking and praying upon the release of the video, you don't need to mention it. Instead, tell us what you're going to do about it. Tell us what you're going to do to honor Tyre Nichols. Tell us what you're going to do to show his family, his loving son, and this entire nation, that his life was not lost in vain. We can name all the victims of police violence, but we can't name a single law you have passed to address it." - NAACP President Derrick Johnson

“Right now, much of the national media is looking at Memphis as there was an awful killing of a 29-year-old African American man by five police officers within the last few weeks. The five police officers have been fired by the Police Department for violating their oaths… It could be a situation where people want to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest actions of the Police Department, and people should. But they should be peaceful and calm.

We have a new D.A. We have a new U.S. Attorney. And we have a new Police Director. They are the right people at the right time to bring about reform and to deal with this case to see that justice is rendered.

I grieve for the life of Tyre Nichols, whose life should not have been extinguished. He was an outstanding young man and it’s extremely sad that he was killed. I pray for my city.” - Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis, TN)

“While I applaud the swift action of the district attorney, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Memphis Police Department, there is no justice for Tyre Nichols today.

Justice would be Tyre living to see his next birthday. Justice is people in this community having trust that our police officers will first police themselves. No one should fear for their life during a simple traffic stop or be afraid to even engage with our officers.

“So instead, today we begin the long act of healing our hurting community, Tyre’s mother and family, and ourselves.

“We cannot move forward together unless we are willing to do the work to hold our police department to the highest ethical standards and uproot any existence or acceptance of police brutality. This is our call to action and we must be vigilant.” - TN Senate Democratic Leader St. Sen. Raumesh Akbari

“Like many of us, I feel traumatized by Tyre Nichols’ death and I am disturbed by the actions of the officers who were involved.

“While today we send our heartfelt condolences to the Nichols family, tomorrow we work toward achieving continuous accountability for law enforcement.

“This may be the most egregious act of police brutality in our nation’s history. It shows exactly how much work we have to do to build trust between our people and the officers who pledge to serve and protect our community.

“Accountability for the officers involved in Tyre’s death is the first step. The next step is for law enforcement, state and federal officials, and local leaders to investigate why this happened. We have to fix the root causes of police brutality and then do the work to make sure it never happens again.” - St. Sen. London Lamar, chairwoman of the TN Senate Democratic Caucus

"While seeing our justice system at work with the charging of the five officers involved in the death of #TyreNichols, we must continue to keep the family of Tyre Nichols lifted in prayer. These are the beginning stages of what will be a long and arduous journey for them and for our city. There is no good that can come out of this tragic situation. Unless there is a way to bring Tyre back, justice is limited to what it is supposed to do and that is find, try and convict those responsible for taking the life of Tyre." - State Rep. Antonio Parkinson