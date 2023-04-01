Fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of other drugs found during reckless driver stop

After getting a call to investigate a reckless driver, the Logan County Sheriff's Office discovered almost a pound of drugs, along with pills.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a post by the Logan County Sheriff's office, on Jan. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver call from Caulksville west of Paris.

When, Bobby Bridgman, 39, of London, Arkansas, was pulled over, the Patrol Sgt. Charly Moua searched his vehicle after discovering Bridgman was on parole.

Inside the car were three plastic bags, the first of which contained 220 blue pills that appear to be fentanyl according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, with the other two bags appearing to contain methamphetamine.

The bags containing the white crystal substance weighed almost a pound when put together.

The pills and crystal substances will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for precise identification.

Bridgman was arrested and transported to the Logan County Detention Center and booked in on the anticipated charges of two counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, both Class Y felonies.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It was originally developed as a very strong pain reliever for cancer treatment, but it is now a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

