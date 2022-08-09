FBI warns of sextortion targeting NWA teen boys

The sextortion scheme gets teens to send compromising photos and videos to these predators.

ARKANSAS, USA — The FBI released a warning after seeing an increase in sextortion threats targeting Northwest Arkansas teens.

The FBI says this sextortion scheme is preying on teen boys usually from 13 to 17 years old. The teens are meeting these predators on social media where they lure them to send them compromising photos.

This is how the FBI says the scheme works-- the predator posing as a girl on social media and convinces the teen boy to either send them explicit photos or videos. Once the predator receives that they threaten to release that explicit image on social media or to their friends and family. They then use that threat to solicit money from the teen.

“They might also additionally be requested to make additional videos because there is certainly a market for child sexual abuse material as well. So, the fraudsters are benefitting both from the extortion but also potentially to generate additional sexual abuse material,” said SSA Mark Grimm.

Supervisory Special Agent, Mark Grimm says in Northwest Arkansas and nationwide they’ve seen a dramatic increase in this crime. What he says concerns them most is it is obviously a very embarrassing crime for teens to have to tell their parents or other trusted adults about it.

“They might not ever actually make that step. They might actually find the funds in a gift card or something or they work a job and provide the money to the fraudsters who then who doesn’t hit them up for money again, so they are out that money but those cases never get reported,” he said.

Grimm says never share any images of your body because they will be out there forever…he says these predators will often ask the teen to switch from an app like Snapchat to an encrypted app like WhatsApp or signal. That should be a red flag the person isn’t who you think they are.

Diana Graber is the founder of cyber civics which is a middle school digital literacy curriculum teaching kids online safety. She says having open communication with your kids, letting them know they can come to you if they make a mistake like this is extremely important.

“What just breaks my heart is when I read of these young men that this is happened to in the last year, that felt their only alternative was to take our own lives. I mean wow, where are we as a society that these kids haven’t learned that they are human, they make mistakes and we are here for them,” she said.

The FBI says parents need to be aware of what apps their child is using and they also need to have access to those apps to see who their children are talking to. They encourage anyone who has experienced this crime to call the FBI’s Children Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force at (501)221-9100.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device