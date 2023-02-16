FBI details fraud scheme targeting Arkansans

The FBI says scammers are attempting to extort money by impersonating federal law enforcement officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is warning Arkansans of an ongoing scam targeting seniors.

Just like many cons, the actors behind the fraud scheme are impersonating someone else, but they're using a new tactic in an attempt to extort money.

"Since 2020 alone Arkansans have lost just shy of $5 million to this particular type of scam," Jessica Franklin with FBI Little Rock said.

Franklin said the scammers find a way to get caller ID near the US-Mexico border and call you to say you're associated with a criminal incident linked to a drug trafficking organization. Then they ask for money in exchange for a new identity and a chance to clear your name.

"What people are doing [is] giving up personal information to these fraudsters," Franklin said. "They're also continuously sending large amounts of money in the mail to them."

And it's not just the elderly falling for it.

"This can happen to anybody," Franklin said. "So, don't think that you are safe just because you're not a senior citizen, that you don't fall in that category."

Which presents the question— how can we protect ourselves?

Franklin said law enforcement and government officials will never demand payment or personal information over the phone, which is the first red flag to look for.

If you do get a suspicious call, Franklin said to never give out personal information, don't send money and just hang up the phone.

"We want to raise awareness of what's going on and let people know that if something similar like this has happened to you, or is happening to you, please report it to the FBI," Franklin said.