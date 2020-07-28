FBI Little Rock agent involved in shooting, person injured

According to the Little Rock FBI, an agent was involved in a shooting that injured "the subject." The agent is not injured.

The FBI response team is currently investigating the ongoing scene.

The person who was shot has been transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time, according to the FBI.

The team of investigators are from independent offices outside of Arkansas in an effort to have an "unbiased investigation."