FBI investigating double homicide in Oklahoma

FBI agents are investigating a double homicide in Vian, Oklahoma.

VIAN, Okla. — Investigators with the FBI are in Vian, Oklahoma, working to gather more information about a double homicide Friday, June 10.

At about 7:30 a.m., Sequoyah County Sheriff's Deputies and Vian Police Officers responded to a shooting and found a man and a woman dead and one other man injured from "an apparent gunshot wound to the face," Larry Lane with the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff Lane also says that there had been an "ongoing feud between the involved parties" and the man who died had recently been arrested and had a protective order filed against him by the man who was injured.

The injured man was transported to a Little Rock hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Sheriff Lane says that since the parties involved are Native American, the FBI will be investigating the case.

Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that they are working along with Cherokee Nation Marshals Service and the county sheriff's office.

No identities of those involved in the incident have been reported at this time by officials.

