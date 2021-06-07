x
FBI, Fayetteville police respond to apartment complex off Wedington Drive

Multiple people have been placed in handcuffs and are currently sitting on the curb.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — FBI and Fayetteville police officers are currently at an apartment building in a neighborhood off Wedington Drive.

5NEWS crews are on scene where FBI officials and police officers with their guns drawn are standing outside the apartments on 3259 W Jewell Road near Betty Jo Drive. 

Multiple people have been placed in handcuffs and are currently sitting on the curb. 

5NEWS has reached out to the FBI for further details. Their only response was that they are doing an investigation that is court-authorized but would not say what it was about. 

This is a developing story.

