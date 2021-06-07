FBI, Fayetteville police respond to apartment complex off Wedington Drive

Multiple people have been placed in handcuffs and are currently sitting on the curb.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — FBI and Fayetteville police officers are currently at an apartment building in a neighborhood off Wedington Drive.

5NEWS crews are on scene where FBI officials and police officers with their guns drawn are standing outside the apartments on 3259 W Jewell Road near Betty Jo Drive.

5NEWS has reached out to the FBI for further details. Their only response was that they are doing an investigation that is court-authorized but would not say what it was about.

This is a developing story.