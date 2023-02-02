FBI searching for Arkansas man accused of unlawful possession of an explosive

After a federal search warrant of Mehta's home, "multiple explosive devices" were found, the FBI said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Federal authorities are searching for Neil Mehta, a Fort Smith man, who is accused of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

After a federal search warrant of his home, "multiple explosive devices" were found but Mehta is "still at large," according to FBI Little Rock.

FBI Little Rock and ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) in New Orleans are asking for the public’s help in finding and the eventual arrest of Mehta.

The search warrant was executed on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and while multiple explosives were found, investigators were able to determine they were safe. The FBI says Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mehta is 31 years old and described as being 5 foot 11 inches, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, GA; Albuquerque, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jackson Hole, WY; and New York City as well as Pakistan and India.

If you see Mehta, the FBI says to not approach him, but to contact your local law enforcement agency or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

