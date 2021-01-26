Fayetteville woman sentenced to over 17 years for drug trafficking

In March of 2020, undercover detectives purchased a half-pound of suspected meth from Donna Daosavanh.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Fayetteville woman has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison for drug trafficking.

According to court records, 33-year-old Donna Sara Daosavanh was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force (4th JDDTF) identified Daosavanh as a source of supply for meth in Northwest Arkansas.

On March 6, 2020, undercover detectives purchased a half-pound of suspected meth from Daosavanh.

The 227g of suspected meth purchased from Daosavanh was sent to the DEA laboratory in Miami and was determined to contain 180.1 grams of pure meth.