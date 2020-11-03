Fayetteville woman sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking

41-year-old Angeline Towery was sentenced on one count of Possession of more than 50 grams of Actual Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court records, in June of 2019, the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) in Fayetteville was investigating Towery for trafficking meth in northwest Arkansas.

On July 2, 2019, detectives observed Towery conducting a drug transaction in a parking lot in Fayetteville, and subsequently leave the area as a passenger in a vehicle.

Detectives pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation and during the stop, Towery was seen concealing a baggie on her person and throwing a baggie out of the vehicle.

After searching, detectives locating suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, cocaine, several different pills and counterfeit currency.

The suspected meth possessed by Towery was sent to the DEA crime lab in Miami, Florida and tested positive for 82.5 grams of actual methamphetamine.